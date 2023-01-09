© 2023 Yellowstone Public Radio
banner_winter.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime & Courts

Billings police standoff ends in arrest, homicide investigation

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Nadya Faulx,
Orlinda Worthington
Published January 9, 2023 at 5:30 PM MST
billings crime van orlinda.jpg
Orlinda Worthington
/
Yellowstone Public Radio
Billings police on the scene of a standoff in Midtown.

A police standoff at a residence in central Billings overnight ended with a suspect taken into custody.

The Billings Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at about 6 p.m. Sunday night. A male victim was taken to the hospital and other residents fled the scene. The suspect barricaded himself inside and continued shooting, according to police.

After a standoff lasting several hours, officers located the suspect and took him into custody “without any further injury or shots being fired.”

Police say the initial investigation shows the male suspect shot a second victim in the same area, stole the victim’s vehicle and was later involved in a crash when he entered the residence.

Police say there doesn’t appear to be a connection between the suspect and any of the victims.

The unnamed suspect is being detained on suspicion of deliberate homicide, attempted deliberate homicide and robbery.

Tags
Crime & Courts Billings Police DepartmentYPR News
Nadya Faulx
See stories by Nadya Faulx
Orlinda Worthington
Orlinda Worthington hosts “Morning Edition” weekdays on YPR. She brings 20 years of experience as Montana television news anchor, producer, and reporter.
See stories by Orlinda Worthington