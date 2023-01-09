Billings police standoff ends in arrest, homicide investigation

A police standoff at a residence in central Billings overnight ended with a suspect taken into custody.

The Billings Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at about 6 p.m. Sunday night. A male victim was taken to the hospital and other residents fled the scene. The suspect barricaded himself inside and continued shooting, according to police.

After a standoff lasting several hours, officers located the suspect and took him into custody “without any further injury or shots being fired.”

*Update* The susp has been taken into custody. No further shots or injuries to either Officers or the suspect. - Lt. Lennick https://t.co/YGnlH8AosY — BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) January 9, 2023

Police say the initial investigation shows the male suspect shot a second victim in the same area, stole the victim’s vehicle and was later involved in a crash when he entered the residence.

Police say there doesn’t appear to be a connection between the suspect and any of the victims.

The unnamed suspect is being detained on suspicion of deliberate homicide, attempted deliberate homicide and robbery.