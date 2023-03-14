Yellowstone County District Judge Michael Moses to retire

Yellowstone County District Judge Michael Moses is retiring, effective July 1.

Montana Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike McGrath informed the governor’s office of Moses’ retirement late last month.

Moses was appointed by Democratic former Gov. Steve Bullock and sworn in as a judge for the Thirteenth Judicial District in 2014.

During his tenure, Moses ruled on a number of high-profile cases: Last year, he temporarily blocked enforcement of a law that required transgender people to have undergone a “surgical procedure” before being allowed to change their sex on their birth certificates.

He also struck down three laws regulating Montana elections, saying they “severely” burdened the right to vote, especially for Native Americans, students, the elderly and voters with disabilities.

The governor's office announced earlier this month it is accepting applications and nominations for Moses’ replacement through April 5.

The governor’s appointee will be required to run for election in 2024.