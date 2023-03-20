© 2023 Yellowstone Public Radio
Education

Montana University System rolling out accelerated 'sprint degrees'

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Nadya Faulx
Published March 20, 2023 at 1:20 PM MDT
Beginning this summer, sprint degrees will be available in three pilot areas: paramedic, surgical tech, and human services.

The Montana University System is preparing to roll out a new accelerated degree program.

Beginning this summer, sprint degrees will be available in three pilot areas: a one-year paramedic associates degree, a five-semester surgical tech associates degree, and a two-and-a-half year Bachelors Degree in Human Services.

Angela DeWolf King with the Montana University System gave an update during the state board of regents meeting in Helena last week. She says one pillar of the sprint degree program is to speed up the degree process.

“For the student who is looking to have that time shortened, who maybe does not have the opportunity to take a two year break or a four year break, how can we provide a pathway for them that is also a pathway and a high wage and a high-need field in Montana?”

The university system is currently recruiting students for the pilot programs. Courses begin this summer.

Nadya Faulx
Nadya joined Yellowstone Public Radio as news director in October 2021. Before coming to YPR, she spent six years as digital news editor/reporter for the NPR affiliate in Wichita, Kansas, where her work earned several Kansas Association of Broadcasters awards and a regional Edward R. Murrow award for Excellence in Social Media. Originally from Texas, Nadya has lived and worked in Colorado, Illinois, Washington, D.C.; and North Dakota. She lives in Billings with her cat, Dragon, and dog, Trooper, and enjoys hiking, crocheting, and traveling as often as possible.
