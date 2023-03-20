Montana University System rolling out accelerated 'sprint degrees'

The Montana University System is preparing to roll out a new accelerated degree program.

Beginning this summer, sprint degrees will be available in three pilot areas: a one-year paramedic associates degree, a five-semester surgical tech associates degree, and a two-and-a-half year Bachelors Degree in Human Services.

Angela DeWolf King with the Montana University System gave an update during the state board of regents meeting in Helena last week. She says one pillar of the sprint degree program is to speed up the degree process.

“For the student who is looking to have that time shortened, who maybe does not have the opportunity to take a two year break or a four year break, how can we provide a pathway for them that is also a pathway and a high wage and a high-need field in Montana?”

The university system is currently recruiting students for the pilot programs. Courses begin this summer.