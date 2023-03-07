© 2023 Yellowstone Public Radio
banner_winter.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Energy

Planned Montana-Dakota transmission line to connect eastern and western electric grids

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kayla Desroches
Published March 7, 2023 at 10:33 AM MST
Electric power lines are displayed at sunset
Patrick T. Fallon
/
AFP via Getty Images
Energy companies are pursuing projects in central and eastern Montana that address the ongoing need to bolster the state and the region’s decades-old electric grid.

Energy companies are pursuing projects in central and eastern Montana that address the ongoing need to bolster the state and the region’s decades-old electric grid.

A February draft transmission study from the U.S. Department of Energy identifies a need for more infrastructure to transfer energy between regional electric systems.

Brant Johnson with Grid United, a Texas company that wants to build a new transmission line between Montana and North Dakota, said there’s “just not much connection east of Colstrip.”

The line would cross nearly 400 miles and link the eastern and western electric systems. According to the project website, the line could be operational as early as 2029.

Meanwhile, NorthWestern Energy in a recent news release says it’s entering the final phase of upgrading a substation in Billings to help meet increased demand with increased capacity – work includes replacing decades-old wooden power line structures and upgrading existing transmission lines.

U.S. Department of Energy sent notice of its draft National Transmission Needs Study in the Federal Register Monday. Members of the public can submit feedback through April 20.

Tags
Energy YPR NewsEnergyNorthWestern EnergyBillings
Kayla Desroches
Kayla writes about energy policy, the oil and gas industry and new electricity developments.
See stories by Kayla Desroches
Related Content