Yellowstone County public health department goes mobile

RiverStone Health in May cut the ribbon for a new mobile care unit on its Billings campus.

RiverStone launched the Wellness on Wheels program this month to serve patients in Billings and the county’s surrounding communities. In its current form, the program operates out of a branded bus and includes two exam rooms and two providers. One of them is Physician Assistant James Miller.

Kayla Desroches / Yellowstone Public Radio RiverStone Health's new mobile care unit

“We’re doing any medical service, to include well child checks all the way down to acute visits like stubbed toe, sore throats, viral illness,” said Miller.

The public health department is funding the program with both private and federal dollars, and it’s collaborating with the Billings school district to operate out of school parking lots as easily-findable community hubs.

“We meet them where they’re at, and we provide the care that they need and deserve,” said Miller. “It’s intended to be used by anybody in the area it’s parked.”

The mobile unit provides medical services two days a week, with plans to expand further into other areas like behavioral and dental health as staffing allows.

