Regulators propose pollution cleanup for hundreds of Billings homes

Environmental regulators are proposing a solution for vapor leaking into Billings homes from decades-old dry cleaning chemicals. A primary concern is inhalation of tetrachloroethylene, or PCE, which over a long period of time can contribute to a higher risk for cancer and other health effects.

In July, regulators with the Environmental Protection Agency published their preferred fix: a device regional EPA lead Cyrus Western says will help remove pollution and prevent those impacts.

“The way the process works is if someone who lives in the area wants one, they can reach out to us, our team will come in, they will do a site assessment, kind of go through the process, and then they will install this vapor mitigation system in their home,” said Western.

The groundwater plume spans about three miles and includes areas along a diagonal stretch of road, tracing Montana and Central Avenues, that connects central and downtown Billings.

Under the proposed solution, regulators would reach out to residents of roughly 700 homes and 40 commercial businesses at the heart of the plume to prioritize mitigation there. An additional 2,000-or-so homes and 1,500 businesses within the plume are also eligible for testing to see if a device is necessary.

A public meeting to talk about the plan is scheduled for August 27 at 5:30pm in the public library, where residents can ask questions and provide feedback. More information can be found on the

More information and an interactive map can be found on the EPA Billings PCE website or at this link.

