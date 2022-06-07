© 2022 Yellowstone Public Radio
Information and news from Yellowstone Public Radio, Montana Public Radio and Montana Free Press to help you make an informed decision. Absentee ballots sent out: May 13Primary Election Day: June 7General Election Day: Nov. 8Help shape our elections coverage: Fill out this form with the questions you think we should be asking the candidates running for Congress.

Over 40% of absentee ballots have been returned for Tuesday's primary

Montana Public Radio | By Corin Cates-Carney
Published June 7, 2022 at 10:47 AM MDT
A Montana primary election ballot in its return envelope
Nicky Ouellet
/
Yellowstone Public Radio/File photo

Nearly 200,000 absentee ballots have already been cast in Montana’s June 7 primary. According to data from the Secretary of State’s office from Sunday night, 44% of absentee ballots sent to voters ahead of election day have been returned.

That means total voter turnout heading into the primary is at least 28%.

It is now too late to register to vote. The deadline was noon Monday.

The law ending Election Day voter registration is being challenged in district court; however, the Montana Supreme Court ruled it will remain in effect for the June 7 primary. Another new law requires voters to show photo identification when they cast a ballot.

Polls on Tuesday, June 7, open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Primary elections in Montana and six other states on Tuesday — in California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota — will set the stage for U.S. House and Senate battles this fall that will play into the control of Congress.

