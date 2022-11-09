Montanans approve constitutional protections on security of electronic communications

Montanans have voted overwhelmingly to change the state’s Constitution, approving C-48, according to a race call from the Associated Press.

The amendment adds “electronic data and communications” to the list of things protected by the state Constitution from unreasonable searches and seizures by law enforcement.

The amendment received bi-partisan support in the 2021 Legislature, which sent the issue to the ballot. The Montana Association of Chiefs of Police had raised tentative opposition to the amendment saying it could leave police open to lawsuits and make it harder to investigate internet crimes.

Copyright 2022 Montana Public Radio. To see more, visit Montana Public Radio.