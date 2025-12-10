City of Billings faces air quality permit violations

State regulators are giving the City of Billings Animal Control more time to respond to initial air quality violations at its building incinerator.

The Department of Environmental Quality launched an investigation after an incident in September, when law enforcement used the incinerator to burn illegal drugs.

According to the DEQ's violation letter, operational conditions created negative pressure that resulted in backflow into the building, exposing shelter staff to emissions.

The incinerator’s air pollution control works by heating the secondary chamber to 1500 degrees for an extended period of time. The DEQ reviewed city records and found 17 incidents since 2023 when the incinerator failed to reach temperatures required for pollution control.

The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter cared for the city’s stray animals out of the building until recently and declined to speak with YPR for this story, citing a desire not to compromise its relationship with the city going forward.

The city faces several violations: failure to operate equipment to provide maximum air quality control, failure to preheat the secondary chamber and failure to maintain temperatures.

An optional response from the city was due 15 days from the November 19th violation letter. On Monday, a spokesperson with the Department of Environmental Quality said the agency received and granted an extension. The city now has until December 19 to reply to the initial violation letter before the DEQ pursues enforcement actions.

YPR requested comment from the city of Billings, and did not receive a response by deadline.