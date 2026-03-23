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MSU students plan to use balloon to study climate during total eclipse

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kayla Desroches
Published March 23, 2026 at 6:18 PM MDT
In this 2017 Montana State University file photo, MSU Eclipse Ballooning Project team members prepare to launch a high-altitude balloon during a test flight prior to the 2017 total solar eclipse near Rexburg, Idaho.
Kelly Gorham
/
MSU
In this 2017 Montana State University file photo, MSU Eclipse Ballooning Project team members prepare to launch a high-altitude balloon during a test flight prior to the 2017 total solar eclipse near Rexburg, Idaho.

This summer, a handful of Montana college students will use high-flying balloons to learn about the earth’s atmosphere.

Montana State University in a news release Monday says seven of its engineering students are traveling to Spain in August to be part of the university’s Nationwide Eclipse Ballooning Project.

This is the sixth time students have used balloons to send equipment above the clouds and to the boundary of the stratosphere during a total eclipse.They will take photos of earth and gather data at different stages of the phenomenon.

Students from Connecticut, Florida, Idaho and Kentucky will also travel to Spain and Iceland to study the conditions before, during and after the eclipse on August 12.

MSU staff say the experiments they conduct will help scientists learn more about the climate.
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Regional News YPR NewsMSU Bozeman
Kayla Desroches
Kayla writes about energy policy, the oil and gas industry and new electricity developments.
See stories by Kayla Desroches