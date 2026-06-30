Regulator to stay remote amid misconduct allegations

A Montana electric utility regulator must continue to work remotely following allegations of misconduct. On Thursday, a federal judge denied Public Service Commissioner Brad Molnar’s request to return to work in person after his fellow commissioners barred him from the building.

Molnar is one of five elected regulators on the all-Republican commission and represents utility customers in southcentral Montana. He’s been the subject of seven complaints and two suspension requests since taking his seat on the Public Service Commission last year. Several commissioners and staff accuse him of inappropriate comments, hostile behavior and retaliation.

Molnar denies wrongdoing. In filings, he says complaints and other enforcement action against him are politically motivated and intruding on his first amendment rights to free speech. District Court Judge Donald Molloy denied Molnar’s request to return to the building at this time.

Molnar originally filed the lawsuit against some of his fellow commissioners in May. According to Molloy’s order, all parties have until July 15 to submit a joint plan for presenting evidence and expected deadlines.

