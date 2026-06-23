Survey: Majority of Montanans support increase in tobacco taxes

A new statewide poll showed strong bipartisan support among Montana voters for increasing cigarette taxes and ending the sale of flavored tobacco products, policies advocates said would reduce youth nicotine use.

The survey, released Friday by the Montana Kids versus Big Tobacco coalition and the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, found 77% of voters support raising the state cigarette tax by $2 per pack.

Jackie Semmens, government relations director for the American Heart Association-Montana, said raising the cost of nicotine products could save lives.

“As a Montanan and as a mom, I can tell you we want policies that protect our communities and give kids a healthier future,” Semmens asserted. “Increasing tobacco and nicotine taxes is one of the clearest ways to improve health and save lives.”

Public health advocates said the findings reflect concern about tobacco use in Montana, where cigarette smoking is blamed for about 1,600 deaths each year. Youth vaping also remains a major concern. About 17% of Montana high school students use e-cigarettes, compared with 7% nationally.

Compared with other potential revenue options, tobacco and nicotine taxes were the only proposals strongly favored by a majority of voters. Fewer than a quarter of respondents preferred other options, including gas taxes or a statewide sales tax.

Natalee Bohrer, a 17-year-old senior at Powell County High School, said she sees the negative effects of tobacco use all around her.

“I support taxing e-cigarettes because I've seen the impact that it has on the youth in my town,” Bohrer explained. “I've seen students as young as first grade using e-cigarettes in my schools. Taxation is proven to be one of the most effective ways to help people quit and to keep youth from starting.”

The survey found overwhelming support among Montana voters for both increasing tobacco taxes and ending the sale of flavored tobacco products. The statewide poll of 628 Montana voters was conducted March 9-16 by FM3 Research.

