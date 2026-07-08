A citizen initiative would put data centers to a vote in Yellowstone County, but Tuesday, Yellowstone County Commissioners directed the county attorney’s office to file a lawsuit to determine whether the initiative is constitutional.

The Yellowstone County Data Center Voter Approval Initiative would require new data centers to first receive voter approval before construction or expansion. County staff say they’re not sure they have the authority to set and enforce those limits.

Opponents of data centers express concern about their impact on infrastructure, utility rates and environmental resources. Yellowstone County Voices on their Facebook page said the initiative deserves a public vote and the organization intends to continue its signature drive while the legal matter proceeds.

To go ahead, the initiative needs nearly 17,000 signatures, or 15 percent of the county population. If successful, voters would see it on their ballots in November.

