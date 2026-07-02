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Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks rolls out animal tracking radio towers

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kayla Desroches
Published July 2, 2026 at 1:00 PM MDT
Wildlife managers are building a network of radio towers able to track the migration patterns of birds and other small animals, like this Wilson's Phalarope.
Len Blumin
/
Wikimedia
Wildlife managers are building a network of radio towers able to track the migration patterns of birds and other small animals, like this Wilson's Phalarope.

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks recently installed the 19th of 50 radio towers planned statewide.

It’s part of a global effort to install the Motus network, a wildlife tracking system with an increasing number of stations across North America.

FWP Motus coordinator John Kuntz says unlike other tracking technology, the network spans thousands of miles and tags are small enough to attach to birds, bats or even insects. Citizen scientists, conservation groups and biologists use it to collect data about wildlife.

“And that’s the beauty of it,” said Kuntz. “It’s this massive collaborative network. Anyone who has the time and money to put up a station can buy into it and be part of the network, be part of the research.”

The marijuana tax initiative is funding FWP’s efforts to roll out the Motus stations. Kuntz says he installed the 19th radio tower at Freezeout Lake, north of Helena. FWP is hoping to gather more data about Wilson’s Phalarope, a shorebird threatened by declining water levels at their saline lake habitats.

He says he hopes to install the next four stations this month between Whitehall and Lima.
Tags
Wildlife & outdoors YPR NewsJohn KuntzMOTUSFWPUS Fish and Wildlife ServiceBirds
Kayla Desroches
Kayla is Yellowstone Public Radio's general assignment reporter for eastern and central Montana.
See stories by Kayla Desroches
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