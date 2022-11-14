Opioid settlement to bring millions of dollars for treatment & prevention in Montana

Millions of dollars from a national settlement with opioid distributors are expected to flow into the state soon. The funds will go toward treatment services, prevention and other efforts to combat the opioid pandemic.

A 10-member board will manage money from the $26 billion national settlement with drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and other drug distributors. The board will oversee how the state and local governments spend the roughly $80 million they are projected to receive over the next 18 years.

Counties with larger population centers will appoint three members to the board and groups of more rural counties will appoint two members. The remaining five seats will be appointed by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen and state health department director Charlie Brereton.

It’s unclear when the first settlement payments will be sent out.

