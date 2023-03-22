Enhanced breast cancer detection coming to Beartooth Billings Clinic

New technology at Beartooth Billings Clinic in Red Lodge will give patients greater accuracy in detecting breast cancer.

The Hologic 3D Mammography machine replaces the clinic’s current 2D machine.

Beartooth Billings Clinic CEO Abby Lotz says along with greater accuracy, there is a reduced chance of being called back for additional screenings.

“3D gives us a much more holistic image and view of the breast during the mammogram process, which is what most physicians are wanting for that breast cancer screening, testing now," she said.

In 2022, more than 100 patients were referred to Billings or Cody for further testing. With the new 3D technology suite, Beartooth Billings Clinic’s radiology department is able to expand their diagnostic services.

"One of our providers describes it really, really well in the sense that 3D is like being able to flip through the pages of a book and really get a feel for what that book is about," Lotz said, "where 2D is just looking at maybe the front cover and the back cover, and then trying to decide if you want to read the book."

The Beartooth Clinic Foundation provided financial support for the new 3D machine.

The clinic is hosting a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. this Friday for the new mammography service.

The CDC recommends annual mammograms for people over 40.