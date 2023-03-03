Katheryn Houghton
-
So far, 74% of Montana schools that submitted samples found at least one faucet or drinking fountain with high lead levels. Many of those schools are still trying to trace the source of the problem and find the money for long-term fixes.
-
Republican lawmakers in Montana wield a supermajority that gives them the power to ask voters to approve a constitutional amendment that would break the link between abortion rights and the right to privacy in the state’s constitution. But so far, they haven’t sought to ask voters to make the change.
-
The nausea that comes with morning sickness is common in the first trimester of pregnancy, but some women experience symptoms that linger much longer and require medical attention.
-
Montana is one of the latest states to suggest many nonprofit hospitals aren't giving back enough in charitable contributions to the community to justify their tax-exempt status.
-
Montana is an island of legal abortion, but three of the state's five clinics now restrict abortion pills from people in states with trigger bans to shield themselves and patients from legal attacks.
-
In a neighborhood near the mining town of Butte, many people have a hard time believing the air they are breathing is safe.
-
Mike Randol took over May 31 as head of Montana’s Medicaid program, which serves 280,000 people who live in low-income households or have disabilities in a state of 1.1 million people. The program has a roughly $2.3 billion annual budget, with the federal government picking up about 80% of the total.
-
Abortion politics have created a power struggle over the administration of federal family planning dollars in conservative-leaning states.
-
A year after a new Montana law stripped local health boards of their rulemaking authority, confusion and power struggles are creating a patchwork oversight system that may change how public health is administered long after the pandemic is over.
-
As the midterm election season ramps up, the Biden administration wants rural Americans to know it’ll be spending a lot of money to improve health care in rural areas.