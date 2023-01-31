New housing coalition forms to develop more affordable housing solutions in Gallatin County

A community foundation in southwest Montana is launching a coalition to help develop affordable housing solutions in the area.

The Regional Housing Coalition is a three-year initiative organized by the One Valley Community Foundation. So far, the coalition consists of public and private organizations and agencies from across Gallatin County.

“Housing and affordability issues are regional," said Tanya Andreason, the foundation's community engagement manager. "What is happening in Belgrade influences Manhattan and decisions that may be made in Big Sky influence somebody's life in Belgrade or Gallatin Gateway."

The coalition had its first meeting earlier this month and plans to meet quarterly. Andreason says the members will work together to decide the group’s priorities and the kinds of work it pursues.

“We think that the housing coalition will attract capital. That means that they might do some fundraising, or align existing resources in a way that hasn’t been done so far in Gallatin County,” she said.

Andreason says the members may also decide to advocate for policies and programs at the local and state level.