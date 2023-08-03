An EPA grant will fund lead testing at all schools across Montana

The state of Montana can now offer funding for schools to test drinking water for lead, including nearly a quarter of Montana schools that have yet to submit samples.

Montana Department of Environmental Quality Lead in Schools program manager Greg Montgomery says the agency recently learned of the $565,000 grant allocation Montana will receive through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act .

“Our initial program really only covered the initial sampling round for schools and then schools would be required to cover the costs of the follow-up samples and the routine samples,” said Montgomery. “With this funding, we’re planning to cover all sampling going forward for all schools.”

Children are especially vulnerable to lead exposure, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says can damage brain development and cause other health issues.

At least one drinking water outlet in more than half of Montana's schools so far have tested above the state’s allowed threshold for lead, or 327 out of approximately 590 schools in the state required to sample.

Montgomery says in most cases the source is a fixture, such as a faucet with lead components.

The EPA grant announcement adds to other program funding, including $3.7 million lawmakers approved at the most recent legislative session. The DEQ says it will pay for fixture replacement and other remediation.

A spokesperson with the DEQ says the grant amount has been allocated to Montana, but not yet awarded.

