A German manufacturer to open a location in Lewistown

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kayla Desroches
Published December 11, 2023 at 4:44 PM MST
VACOM, a German-based vacuum component and technology manufacturer, is establishing its U.S. headquarters in central Montana, the governor’s office announced Friday.

VACOM will locate its facility in Lewistown, a community of 6,000 people that will grow by hundreds when VACOM scales up to full employment.

“By and large we’re very excited,” said Fergus County commissioner Ross Butcher, who added the agreement came together in months. “It was a pretty fast and furious process, or at least it seemed that way.”

He said other manufacturers in the area have somewhere between 50 and 100 workers, and VACOM would be the industry’s single biggest employer locally with several hundred employees at full scale.

“There’s always a little concern about, okay, how much is it going to change our way of life?” said Butcher. “I’m sure we’ll notice it. You start growing a little bit, and it makes a difference. But by and large I think we’re ready for it.”

The governor’s office said the facility is a $90-million-dollar investment and will grow to up to 500 employees by 2029.

Edit on December 11, 2023: A previous version of this story incorrectly characterized VACOM's products. It has since been corrected to reflect that VACOM manufactures vacuum parts. 
Tags
Regional News YPR NewsJobsLewistownVacomFergus County
Kayla Desroches
Kayla writes about energy policy, the oil and gas industry and new electricity developments.
