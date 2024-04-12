Low-income property owners must apply for tax relief before Monday's deadline

Veteran and low-income homeowners have until Monday to apply for property tax assistance programs.

The program for low-income Montanans allows single homeowners making under $28,000 and couples making under $37,000 to reduce their property taxes by up to 80%.

The Montana Disabled Veteran Assistance Program provides property tax relief for vets and a surviving spouse. That program reduces the tax burden by 50 to 100%, depending on financial circumstances.

Homeowners that miss the April 15 deadline will be considered for property tax relief next year.

