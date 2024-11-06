Republicans sweep Montana elections, Sheehy ousts Tester in Senate race

Republican momentum on the national stage brought a Red Wave to Montana as well. Republicans won up and down the ticket, including the race for Senate. Republican Tim Sheehy has ousted three-term Democratic incumbent Senator Jon Tester.

The Associated Press called the race for Sheehy around 4:30 a.m.

Republicans also held both Congressional Districts with wins from Ryan Zinke in the West and Troy Downing in the East.

Governor Greg Gianforte won a second term. The AP called his win over Democrat Ryan Busse minutes after polls closed.

Republicans are celebrating wins to the rest of Montana’s top executive position.

That includes: James Brown as State Auditor, Christi Jacobsen as Secretary of State, Susie Hedalen as Superintendent of Public Instruction, Bowen Greenwood as Clerk of the Supreme Court and Austin Knudsen as Attorney General.

While giving GOP wins across the board, Montanans also voted in support of access to abortion. Voters approved CI-128 that that prohibits the government from denying the right to abortion before fetal viability. It also prohibits the government from denying or burdening access to an abortion when a treating health care professional determines it is needed to protect the pregnant patient's life or health.

As of 6:30 a.m., two other ballot measures that could change how the state’s election system work were not called by the Associated Press.