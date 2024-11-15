Broad Comedy celebrates 25th anniversary tour in Bozeman

Six women are warming up their voices on stage at the Emerson’s Crawford Theater for the dress rehearsal of their show Broad Comedy.

Although the cast has changed over the last 25 years, Katie Goodman the writer, star and director of the show has been one constant. As well as their shows in Bozeman.

“We always come back to Bozeman and we always bring our new material to try out. If it works in Bozeman it will work anywhere in America,” Goodman said.

Goodman, along with her husband and co-director Soren Kisiel, split time between Bozeman and New York and still consider Bozeman home. It’s also where the show that had an off-Broadway run began.

The show is half-sketch and half-musical satire with parodies and original music with a focus on women’s issues and contemporary politics.

“Flowers blooming in January, we look at them as we drive by in our SUV, that’s global warming,” the cast sings.

Goodman says a lot has changed politically over the show’s 25 year run, but the changing nature of the show is what keeps it going

“You know, every time something new comes up, we always get to play with a new issue so it’s kept us interested for 25 years,“ Goodman said.

The group now primarily performs at fundraisers for non-profits such as Planned Parenthood and the ACLU. After some rest in December, the group will be performing in Louisiana and Colorado.

Broad Comedy will perform Nov. 14, 15, and 16 at the Emerson Crawford Theatre. Ticket information can be found here: https://www.broadcomedy.com/tickets

