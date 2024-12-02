Montana Capitol Christmas tree harvested in Bozeman, lighting planned for Monday

The end of Thanksgiving brings early Christmas spirit for many people and that can be felt at the recently-decorated Montana Capitol.

At 5 p.m, Monday evening, the Governor will be lighting the Capitol Christmas tree at the Capitol Rotunda with an open invitation for all Montanans to join. Choirs from Carroll College will be performing.

Gianforte, along with employees of the Department of Natural Resources & Conservation, gathered Nov. 25 at the Mt. Ellis trailhead on the southern outskirts of Bozeman to find a tree for the Capitol.

“This is a great tradition in Montana, we pick the Capitol Christmas tree on public land,” Gianforte said.

With a bit of snow on the ground, vehicles slowly headed a few miles up a logging road, to the center of logging operations on the Bear Canyon Block, 6,000 acres of state trust lands. Contract logger for the area, Mike Duffy, had chopped some wood rounds for seating around a large fire.

“I like what you’ve done with the place, the little patio you’ve made,” Gianforte said.

“Oh yeah, just for royalty,” Duffy replied, laughing.

Duffy and the Governor hopped into a large machine called a feller buncher with arms to grab a tree and a large moving blade to chop the trunk. The Christmas tree they’re searching for will be on display in the Capitol rotunda, meaning it’s much larger than one you’d pick for your home.

“Alright hard hat up everybody, were going,” Jason Todhunter alerted the gathered crowd.

Todhunter with the Montana Logging Association, alongside Duffy had walked the area scouting for potential trees before the Governor came, using a tried and true rubric.

“ My spouse loves Christmas trees, and she’s fairly picky, so that’s what you look for a tree that would make my wife happy would be plenty good for the capitol”

After signing an extra large Christmas tree permit, the 40-foot Engelmann Spruce was carefully loaded onto the back of a logging truck for it’s journey to the capitol.

All Montanas are able to harvest Christmas trees from state trust land with a permit from your local DNRC field office. The Forest Service also has permits available.

