Two new sports added to Big Sky State Games

High School 7v7 girls flag football and youth rugby are new additions to the list of State Games’ summer events - the Olympic-style sports festival for people of all ages and abilities.

State Games Executive Director Liana Susott says flag football has been on their radar as high schools were adding it to their girls’ sports.

“It’s become very popular within the high schools and then the Billings schools just added it this year as well,” Susott said. ” So that one is one where we were just waiting to see how many teams would be playing we were reading to put on that tournament once we got to that number. “

Girls flag football competition will be July 12 at Lockwood High School.

Susott says Montana Youth Rugby in Missoula approached them about including rugby-- the fast growing sport in the world.

The division for BSSG are U15, U 19, and U23.

“We’ve been looking at it. But it takes a group that wants to put it on, and athletes that want to participate. We made that connection and we are excited to have the Montana Youth Rugby tournament July 19 and 20th, said Susott.

BSSG announced some changes this summer.

Badminton has changed locations. It will now be held in Great Falls at the Montana School for the Deaf and Blind. Doubles will be on July 19 and singles on July 20th.

Opening Ceremonies on Friday, July 18th are at Lockwood High School Stadium, near Billings.

The Athlete FunZone and Food Truck Olympics kick off at 5p.m. along with the Soaked Run. The ceremony officially begins at 7p.m. and includes the Parade of Athletes, the Men’s and Women’s Montana Mile and the traditional torch lighting.

Registration for the summer events is now open. More information at Big Sky State Games website.