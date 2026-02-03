Chef Sean Sherman on Owamni, NATIFS and Bozeman

Chef Sean Sherman was at Yellowstone’s Mammoth Hot Springs Sunday, February 1, for a book signing. His new cookbook, Turtle Island, furthers the chef’s mantra to support and promote Indigenous food systems and Native food sovereignty. Building on a philosophy of pre-colonial Indigenous food systems, using only ingredients that are native to North America, Sherman’s menus are inspired by the seasons and the land.

Through the non-profit NĀTIFS (North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems), Sean is pressing to revitalize Indigenous food systems across North America.

Sherman shares updates on the Indigenous Food Lab in Bozeman.

Owamni, the chef’s Minneapolis-based restaurant co-owned by Sean Sherman and Dana Thompson, won the prestigious 2022 James Beard Award for Best New Restaurant.

Sherman visits Missoula Tuesday evening, February 3rd for the UM President’s Lecture series at the University Center Ballroom.