The race to complete a transcontinental railway in the late 19th century had a huge impact on early Montana, as it coincided with many other major developments in the region, such as the Homestead Act, the slaughter of the buffalo, and the influx of cattle into our state. It was also another example of how a few ambitious men benefited from our resources while those who were meant to benefit paid the price.

This month I'm featuring music from the Lil Smokies.