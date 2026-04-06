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56 Counties

56 Counties: Mark Sulser

By Russell Rowland
Published April 6, 2026 at 10:12 AM MDT
Mark Sulser
Mark Sulser

Since 1929, Billings has relied on Daylis Stadium as the primary venue for most of the major outdoor sporting events in the city. But the west end of the stadium was condemned for safety reasons in 2024, which caused several community members to step up their efforts to push forward with a plan to refurbish the stadium. It is now scheduled to re-open in September as Sam McDonald Stadium at Daylis. I talked to School District Number 2 Sports and Activities Director Mark Sulser about how this project came to be.

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