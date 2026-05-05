56 Counties: Tim Gordon

Tim Gordon grew up in Missoula, where his father owned a construction business. But Tim was always fascinated with art and antiques and at a very early age, he started collecting and selling whatever valuable items he could get his hands on.

Through years of hands-on experience, Tim became a world-renowned appraiser, making regular appearances on Antiques Road Show, and being called in to appraise such collections as Princess Diana's evening gowns and Jim Morrrison's final writings.