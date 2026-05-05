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56 Counties

56 Counties: Tim Gordon

By Russell Rowland
Published May 5, 2026 at 7:55 AM MDT

Tim Gordon grew up in Missoula, where his father owned a construction business. But Tim was always fascinated with art and antiques and at a very early age, he started collecting and selling whatever valuable items he could get his hands on.

Through years of hands-on experience, Tim became a world-renowned appraiser, making regular appearances on Antiques Road Show, and being called in to appraise such collections as Princess Diana's evening gowns and Jim Morrrison's final writings.

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Russell Rowland
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