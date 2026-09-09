56 Counties: Montana and Superfund Sites

Ever since the Copper Kings showed a complete disregard for the impact of their mining operations on Montana's environment, we have struggled to find a balance between corporations using our abundance of natural resources to create jobs while also showing respect for the environment. Too often, the lack of foresight about the impact of certain corporate enterprises has been overlooked in the interest of jobs and the promise of increased revenue. The result has often left Montana taxpayers paying far more in the long run for the resulting Superfund sites.