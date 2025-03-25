Resounds: Aaron Pruitt, Montana PBS

Over the past 30 years, Aaron Pruitt has provided leadership in programming, production, and fundraising at Montana PBS, and in 2017 he was appointed its General Manager. He also served as executive producer for many award-winning productions, including 11th & Grant with Eric Funk, Class C: The Only Game in Town, Fort Peck Dam, Finding Traction, Keeping the Barn, and Charlie Russell’s Old West.

Aaron has also collaborated with independent filmmakers distributing programs to national public television, such as The Last Artifact (APT), and two PBS Independent Lens documentaries, Butte America and Indian Relay. Aaron was born and raised on a small farm in the Gallatin Valley and remains connected to the agriculture community.