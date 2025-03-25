© 2025 Yellowstone Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Resounds: Arts And Culture On The High Plains

Resounds: Aaron Pruitt, Montana PBS

By Jennifer Corning,
Corby Skinner
Published March 25, 2025 at 8:03 AM MDT
Aaron Pruitt at the YPR studios
Corby Skinner
Aaron Pruitt at the YPR studios

Over the past 30 years, Aaron Pruitt has provided leadership in programming, production, and fundraising at Montana PBS, and in 2017 he was appointed its General Manager. He also served as executive producer for many award-winning productions, including 11th & Grant with Eric Funk, Class C: The Only Game in Town, Fort Peck Dam, Finding Traction, Keeping the Barn, and Charlie Russell’s Old West.

Aaron has also collaborated with independent filmmakers distributing programs to national public television, such as The Last Artifact (APT), and two PBS Independent Lens documentaries, Butte America and Indian Relay. Aaron was born and raised on a small farm in the Gallatin Valley and remains connected to the agriculture community.

Tags
Resounds: Arts And Culture On The High Plains 56 Counties
Jennifer Corning
Jennifer Corning is the co-host of <i>Resounds: Arts and Culture on the High Plains</i>
See stories by Jennifer Corning
Corby Skinner
Corby Skinner is an independent marketing professional with an enormous capacity for assessing issues and creating positive, effective messages.
See stories by Corby Skinner
Related Content