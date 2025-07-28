© 2025 Yellowstone Public Radio
Resounds: Arts And Culture On The High Plains

Resounds: Buffalo Bill Center of the West

By Jennifer Corning,
Corby Skinner
Published July 28, 2025 at 9:19 AM MDT
Corby Skinner
The Buffalo Bill Center of the West based in Cody, WY, houses five museums and a research library. The Plains Indian Museum, the Buffalo Bill Museum, the Draper Natural History Museum, the Cody Firearms Museum, and the Whitney Western Art Museum provide thousands of visitors with a range of perspectives and education of the American West.

Executive Director Rebecca West oversees the operations of the five museums. Starting as an intern over 30 years ago, she leads a team of over 65 full-time and 120 seasonal staff in sharing the many facets of the West through collections, research, programming, outreach, and community engagement.

Jennifer Corning
Jennifer Corning is the co-host of <i>Resounds: Arts and Culture on the High Plains</i>
Corby Skinner
Corby Skinner is an independent marketing professional with an enormous capacity for assessing issues and creating positive, effective messages.
