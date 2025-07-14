Resounds: Heart Mountain Interpretive Center

Aura Sunada Newlin is the Executive Director of the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation outside Powell, Wyoming. She holds her PhD in Anthropology from Case Western Reserve University and has taught as an adjunct professor at the University of Wyoming.

The Heart Mountain Interpretive Center preserves, memorializes, and provides education about the experiences of Japanese Americans incarcerated during WWII. The Center operates a world-class museum, historic site, and conference center, drives national programming, and inspires nonpartisan solutions to problems of our modern democracy.