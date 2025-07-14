© 2025 Yellowstone Public Radio
Resounds: Arts And Culture On The High Plains

Resounds: Heart Mountain Interpretive Center

By Jennifer Corning,
Corby Skinner
Published July 14, 2025 at 9:05 AM MDT
Aura Sunada Newlin, Executive Director of the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation
Corby Skinner
Aura Sunada Newlin, Executive Director of the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation

Aura Sunada Newlin is the Executive Director of the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation outside Powell, Wyoming. She holds her PhD in Anthropology from Case Western Reserve University and has taught as an adjunct professor at the University of Wyoming.

The Heart Mountain Interpretive Center preserves, memorializes, and provides education about the experiences of Japanese Americans incarcerated during WWII. The Center operates a world-class museum, historic site, and conference center, drives national programming, and inspires nonpartisan solutions to problems of our modern democracy.

