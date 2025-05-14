Resounds: Preeti Vasudevan and Anna Paige

Preeti Vasudevan's provocative theatrical works redefine individual identity, uniting artists and audiences alike. Using just about every mode of the performing arts (including dance, music, poetry, visual art, mime, and theater), Preeti invites collaborators to form a 21st-century language of expression. Her unconventional storytelling bridges ancient traditions with the contemporary world.

Anna Paige is a photojournalist, writer, poet and artist. She is currently the Photo Editor at the Forum of Fargo-Moorhead. Anna moved to North Dakota in 2024 after spending two decades in Montana, where she worked as a journalist for the Billings Gazette, Yellowstone Public Radio, and Montana Free Press. She is the founder of Pen & Paige and the co-founder of Young Poets, a nonprofit bringing poetry into elementary school classrooms and winner of a Library of Congress Award for Literacy.