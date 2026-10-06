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Resounds: Arts And Culture On The High Plains

Resounds: Billings Symphony

By Jennifer Corning,
Corby Skinner
Published October 6, 2026 at 7:33 AM MDT
Mario Lopez (left), Dr. Robert Merchant at the YPR studios
Corby Skinner
Mario Lopez (left), Dr. Robert Merchant at the YPR studios

Born in Caracas, Venezuela, and raised in West Palm Beach, Florida, Mario Lopez is currently the CEO of the Billings Symphony. Mario earned his bachelor’s in music performance at Lynn University’s Conservatory of Music and completed two years of graduate studies at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. Prior to his appointment at the Billings Symphony, Mario held positions in the Education and Community Partnership office with the Knoxville Symphony and the Sarasota Orchestra.

Dr. Bob (Robert K.) Merchant serves as President of the Billings Symphony Board of Directors. Robert Merchant is a semi-retired provider at Billings Clinic who specializes in Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonology.

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Resounds: Arts And Culture On The High Plains Resounds
Jennifer Corning
Jennifer Corning is the co-host of <i>Resounds: Arts and Culture on the High Plains</i>
See stories by Jennifer Corning
Corby Skinner
Corby Skinner is an independent marketing professional with an enormous capacity for assessing issues and creating positive, effective messages.
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