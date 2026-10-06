Resounds: Billings Symphony

Born in Caracas, Venezuela, and raised in West Palm Beach, Florida, Mario Lopez is currently the CEO of the Billings Symphony. Mario earned his bachelor’s in music performance at Lynn University’s Conservatory of Music and completed two years of graduate studies at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. Prior to his appointment at the Billings Symphony, Mario held positions in the Education and Community Partnership office with the Knoxville Symphony and the Sarasota Orchestra.

Dr. Bob (Robert K.) Merchant serves as President of the Billings Symphony Board of Directors. Robert Merchant is a semi-retired provider at Billings Clinic who specializes in Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonology.