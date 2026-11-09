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Resounds: Arts And Culture On The High Plains

Resounds: Allen Morris Jones

By Jennifer Corning,
Corby Skinner
Published November 9, 2026 at 7:55 AM MST
Allen Morris Jones at the YPR studios
Corby Skninner
Allen Morris Jones at the YPR studios

Current poet laureate for the state of Montana, Allen Morris Jones is widely published across genres and forms. He’s the author of three novels, three children’s books, a highly regarded look at the ethics of hunting, an award-winning collection of poetry, and more than 100 published personal essays, profiles, short stories, and other incidental pieces. A Kind of Man is his most recent collection of essays. His first novel, Last Year’s River, was selected by Barnes and Noble for its Discover Great New Writers program; his second novel, A Bloom of Bones, was recognized as a Montana Book Award honor book. His recent poetry collection, Mumblecusser, was both a High Plains Book Award winner as well as a Montana Book Award honor book. His first children’s book, Montana for Kids, won a Spur Award from the Western Writers of America. He has worked as a magazine editor (Big Sky Journal), as an acquisitions editor (Lyons Press / Globe Pequot Press), small press publisher (Bangtail Press), and as a university Communications Director. He lives in Bozeman, Montana, with his wife and son.

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Jennifer Corning
Jennifer Corning is the co-host of <i>Resounds: Arts and Culture on the High Plains</i>
See stories by Jennifer Corning
Corby Skinner
Corby Skinner is an independent marketing professional with an enormous capacity for assessing issues and creating positive, effective messages.
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