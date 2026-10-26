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Resounds: Arts And Culture On The High Plains

Resounds: NOVA Center for the Performing Arts

By Jennifer Corning,
Corby Skinner
Published October 26, 2026 at 7:41 AM MDT
DeLaney Hardy Ray (left), Youth Conservatory Director at the NOVA Center, and Dodie Rife, Executive Director of the NOVA Center, at the YPR studios
Corby Skinner
DeLaney Hardy Ray (left), Youth Conservatory Director at the NOVA Center, and Dodie Rife, Executive Director of the NOVA Center, at the YPR studios

The mission of the NOVA Center for the Performing Arts is to enhance the performing arts culture of the greater Billings region through education, development and performance.

Dodie Rife is the Executive Director of the NOVA Center. She started working as a volunteer with Rimrock Opera’s production of Carmen in 2009 and increased her involvement working as Properties Master and eventually becoming Stage Manager for many opera productions.

DeLaney Hardy Ray is the Youth Conservatory Director at the NOVA Center. She earned her degree in Theater Performance and has worked as a teacher, writer, actress, and director. She has been volunteering with the youth programs at NOVA Center for over 9 years.

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Jennifer Corning
Jennifer Corning is the co-host of <i>Resounds: Arts and Culture on the High Plains</i>
See stories by Jennifer Corning
Corby Skinner
Corby Skinner is an independent marketing professional with an enormous capacity for assessing issues and creating positive, effective messages.
See stories by Corby Skinner
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