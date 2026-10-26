Resounds: NOVA Center for the Performing Arts

The mission of the NOVA Center for the Performing Arts is to enhance the performing arts culture of the greater Billings region through education, development and performance.

Dodie Rife is the Executive Director of the NOVA Center. She started working as a volunteer with Rimrock Opera’s production of Carmen in 2009 and increased her involvement working as Properties Master and eventually becoming Stage Manager for many opera productions.

DeLaney Hardy Ray is the Youth Conservatory Director at the NOVA Center. She earned her degree in Theater Performance and has worked as a teacher, writer, actress, and director. She has been volunteering with the youth programs at NOVA Center for over 9 years.