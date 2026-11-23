Kelsie Rubich is a lifelong library user who got her start shelving books as a teenager. Over more than two decades, she has served in every area of library service, including with large library systems in Washington State. She joined Billings Public Library in 2014 as Senior Outreach Librarian and later became Information Systems Coordinator, Assistant Director, and, in 2025, Director. Her belief is simple: libraries transform lives and make communities stronger. Kelsie has called Billings home for 12 years, along with her husband and their two boys.

As a member of the Billings community for over 35 years, Jeannie Tracy has a long history of professional and personal involvement with MSU Billings, Billings Catholic Schools, and serving as a leadership and organizational development consultant. Her passion is helping organizations, teams, and individuals thrive and grow. Almost three years ago, she connected with the Billings Public Library Foundation to provide support for their strategic planning and board development and moved into a formal role providing ongoing leadership for the Foundation and building a strong connection with the Billings Public Library.