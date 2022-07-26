© 2022 Yellowstone Public Radio
Tribal Affairs

Indigenous people make up a large portion of Montana's missing persons, DOJ says

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published July 26, 2022 at 4:30 PM MDT
A sign from a Jan. 9, 2019 missing and murdered Indigenous women vigil in Missoula.
Montana Public Radio
/
File photo
A sign at missing and murdered Indigenous women vigil in Missoula in 2019..

A new report from the Montana Department of Justice shows Indigenous people continue to account for a disproportionate number of missing persons in Montana.

According to the report, Indigenous people accounted for nearly a third of all 2021 missing person reports in Montana, despite only making up roughly 7% of the state’s total population.

There were 650 reports of missing Indigenous people last year, most of them under the age of 18.

About two-thirds of missing Indigenous people were located within a week’s time. As of June of this year, eight Indigenous people remained missing.

