© 2022 Yellowstone Public Radio
fall_banner.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tribal Affairs

At Bozeman’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration, group calls for statewide change

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published October 13, 2022 at 12:32 PM MDT
People join a round dance on Peets Hill in Bozeman
Olivia Weitz
/
Yellowstone Public Radio
The community joins in for a round dance on Peets Hill during Monday's Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration in Bozeman.

On Monday, for the first time, Bozeman observed Indigenous Peoples’ Day as an official city holiday. Dozens gathered on Peets Hill around sunset to celebrate.

indigenous peoples day fleming.JPG
Olivia Weitz
/
Yellowstone Public Radio
Professor Walter Fleming, Director of the Native American Studies Department at Montana State University, spoke at the event, which was produced by the non profit Mountain Time Arts in partnership with the city of Bozeman and Indigenous Peoples’ Day Montana.

The city of Bozeman has recognized Indigenous Peoples’ Day with mayoral proclamations since 2016, but passed an ordinance this summer making the second Monday in October a city holiday.

“We are not giving lip service to this holiday," Bozeman Mayor Cyndy Andrus said at Monday’s celebration. "We are taking action.

"We are celebrating it because it is an important part of our culture and our community."

indigenous peoples day rematriate.JPG
Olivia Weitz
/
Yellowstone Public Radio
Matriarchs and their daughters from the Wind River Reservation dance in buffalo sculptures made from willow branches as part of REMATRIATE, an art performance by Patti Baldes.

Northern Cheyenne tribal member Marsha Small is the co-founder of Indigenous Peoples’ Day Montana and has helped lead Bozeman and other cities in Montana to recognize the holiday.

“We want to move Indigenous Peoples' Day to the state level," she said. "It can and will be done."

Bills to make Indigenous Peoples’ Day a state holiday in Montana were introduced the past two legislative sessions, but failed. Rep. Shane Morigeau of Missoula has said he plans to introduce a similar bill again this upcoming session.

Tags
Tribal Affairs Indigenous Peoples DayYPR NewsBozemanShane Morigeau
Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz covers Bozeman and surrounding communities in Southwest Montana for Yellowstone Public Radio. She has reported for Northwest News Network and Boise State Public Radio and previously worked at a daily print newspaper. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom Story Workshop.
See stories by Olivia Weitz