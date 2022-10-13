At Bozeman’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration, group calls for statewide change
On Monday, for the first time, Bozeman observed Indigenous Peoples’ Day as an official city holiday. Dozens gathered on Peets Hill around sunset to celebrate.
The city of Bozeman has recognized Indigenous Peoples’ Day with mayoral proclamations since 2016, but passed an ordinance this summer making the second Monday in October a city holiday.
“We are not giving lip service to this holiday," Bozeman Mayor Cyndy Andrus said at Monday’s celebration. "We are taking action.
"We are celebrating it because it is an important part of our culture and our community."
Northern Cheyenne tribal member Marsha Small is the co-founder of Indigenous Peoples’ Day Montana and has helped lead Bozeman and other cities in Montana to recognize the holiday.
“We want to move Indigenous Peoples' Day to the state level," she said. "It can and will be done."
Bills to make Indigenous Peoples’ Day a state holiday in Montana were introduced the past two legislative sessions, but failed. Rep. Shane Morigeau of Missoula has said he plans to introduce a similar bill again this upcoming session.