At Bozeman’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration, group calls for statewide change

On Monday, for the first time, Bozeman observed Indigenous Peoples’ Day as an official city holiday. Dozens gathered on Peets Hill around sunset to celebrate.

Olivia Weitz / Yellowstone Public Radio Professor Walter Fleming, Director of the Native American Studies Department at Montana State University, spoke at the event, which was produced by the non profit Mountain Time Arts in partnership with the city of Bozeman and Indigenous Peoples’ Day Montana.

The city of Bozeman has recognized Indigenous Peoples’ Day with mayoral proclamations since 2016, but passed an ordinance this summer making the second Monday in October a city holiday.

“We are not giving lip service to this holiday," Bozeman Mayor Cyndy Andrus said at Monday’s celebration. "We are taking action.

"We are celebrating it because it is an important part of our culture and our community."

Olivia Weitz / Yellowstone Public Radio Matriarchs and their daughters from the Wind River Reservation dance in buffalo sculptures made from willow branches as part of REMATRIATE, an art performance by Patti Baldes.

Northern Cheyenne tribal member Marsha Small is the co-founder of Indigenous Peoples’ Day Montana and has helped lead Bozeman and other cities in Montana to recognize the holiday.

“We want to move Indigenous Peoples' Day to the state level," she said. "It can and will be done."

Bills to make Indigenous Peoples’ Day a state holiday in Montana were introduced the past two legislative sessions, but failed. Rep. Shane Morigeau of Missoula has said he plans to introduce a similar bill again this upcoming session.