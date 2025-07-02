Billings nostalgia store pays homage to Blockbuster Video

Sean Osborne deals in geek culture and nostalgia from his store in central Billings, ranging from collectable toys to old board games and creepy dolls, a couple of his favorites.

Kayla Desroches / Yellowstone Public Radio Board games

“I was always around cars and antiques and stuff, so that’s always been in my blood,” said Osborne.

Keep It Alive Collectables opened three years ago and evolved into a collector’s haven, split between fandom and nostalgia.

Murals and splashes of color decorate the walls and cardboard cutouts of cereal mascots peek over the shelves. There’s something to look at in every corner.

Osborne partners with a connected comic book store and also sells refurbished gaming systems, DVDs and VHS tapes.

The newest addition is a movie room painted Blockbuster’s signature yellow and blue.

“Right when you walk in here, you know you’re back in 1990,” said Osborne.

The room at 928 Broadwater Ave can be found by the words splashed across its window: “Not Blockbuster Video… But Kinda Like it.”