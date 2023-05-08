Audit finds breach of protocol at Crow-Northern Cheyenne Indian Health Service facility

An audit of a Crow and Northern Cheyenne nation hospital found administration officials neglected to complete background checks for staff who work with children in compliance with federal law.

An April report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General determined the Crow/Northern Cheyenne Hospital in Crow Agency put children at increased risk by failing to follow protocol.

Background checks are a requirement for Indian Health Service and tribal health employees under the Indian Child Protection and Family Violence Prevention Act. Congress passed the act in 1990 in response to a review of child abuse rates on Indian reservations.

According to the report, the hospital failed to complete comprehensive background checks on time, document the investigations or monitor compliance with federal requirements in 2020.

YPR reached out for comment and was directed to IHS’s audit response.

In it, IHS agrees with recommendations and identifies changes made since 2020, including a new monitoring system for tracking background checks and monthly conference calls with local Personnel Security Specialists.