Phillips County proposes bear-proof fencing
County commissioners and state wildlife managers are recommending electric fences to keep bears away from trash.
Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks and county commissioners are proposing to install electric fencing around a county transfer station in the Zortman-Landusky region, south of the Fort Belknap Reservation.
In 2023, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks euthanized a black bear and her two cubs after they were found in a local garbage dumpster.
“That’s a big reason we want to prevent something like this in the future,” said Malta-area biologist Jake Barnes.
He said the proposed fences will prevent bears from developing a taste for human trash and returning, which protects both humans and bears.
A public meeting on the county’s plans is scheduled for 6pm Thursday, November 6 in the Zortman Community Center.