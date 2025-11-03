Phillips County proposes bear-proof fencing

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks and county commissioners are proposing to install electric fencing around a county transfer station in the Zortman-Landusky region, south of the Fort Belknap Reservation.

In 2023, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks euthanized a black bear and her two cubs after they were found in a local garbage dumpster.

“That’s a big reason we want to prevent something like this in the future,” said Malta-area biologist Jake Barnes.

He said the proposed fences will prevent bears from developing a taste for human trash and returning, which protects both humans and bears.

A public meeting on the county’s plans is scheduled for 6pm Thursday, November 6 in the Zortman Community Center.

