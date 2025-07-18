Fantasy and nerd-culture artists display their creations in Billings

A comic book and gaming convention began in Billings Friday morning with over 50 vendors, many dedicated to tabletop games, trading cards and the artists who created them.

Hundreds of people mill around the 10,000 square feet sprawl, a venue chosen to give Montana a large premier event for this type of convention, which highlights all things nerd culture including creative costuming known as cosplay, competitive card game and video game tournaments, educational panels and the many vendors and artists.

Washington-based artist RK Post is one of the convention’s special guests. Cards cover the tables he sits behind, and he says he’s been illustrating Magic the Gathering cards for nearly three decades.

Kayla Desroches / Yellowstone Public Radio Artists RK Post holds a card he painted.

Magic the Gathering is a popular card game with roleplaying elements. Each card represents a spell the player can cast and features intricate characters: figures with flowing hair and gowns, monsters bristling with thorns and creatures posing with ferocious-looking weapons.

“So, maybe if you’re falling short of understanding the text, you can look at the art and maybe get a notion of what the card does,” said Post.

Also at the convention are local Billings artists, like Holly Ward, who creates whimsical illustrations with elements from nature.

1 of 4 — Holly Ward.jpg 2 of 4 — Holly Ward moth 1.jpg 3 of 4 — Holly Ward magnets.jpg 4 of 4 — skull_hollyward.jpeg

Tattoo artists Rena Higaki and Kendra Thorn displayed their art and offered their tattooing services at the event.

1 of 7 — artists.jpg (left) Rena Higaki and (right) Kendra Thorn 2 of 7 — mug.jpeg Art by Rena Higaki 3 of 7 — illustrations.jpg Art by Rena Higaki 4 of 7 — Stickers.jpg Art by Rena Higaki 5 of 7 — designs.jpg Tattoo designs by Rena Higaki 6 of 7 — designs 2.jpg Tattoo designs in upper right corner by Kendra Thorn 7 of 7 — glass.jpg Art painted on glass by Kendra Thorn

Freelance artist Sage Windfeather creates bright, colorful art with equally colorful characters.