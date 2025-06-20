Montana communities celebrate Pride Month

Pride events are scheduled statewide , from Missoula to Billings, where nonprofit 406 Pride is organizing the local events.

Marcus Frye is a youth pastor at Billings First Congregational Church and 406 Pride’s board president.

“Every year at Pride, I see groups of young people walking around who have just put on their rainbow clothes, they’re wearing flags around their shoulders as capes, they’re walking around with their friends and just having a good time,” said Frye.

406 Pride serves eastern Montana and operates a resource center for youth in downtown Billings.

“Being a young person in general right now is somewhat isolating,” said Frye. “Being a queer young person right now is doubly so, and so I think that events like this are incredibly important to make sure that these young people know that their community does love them.”

Billings and Missoula observe Pride with parades and more this weekend.

The Billings Pride Parade is scheduled Saturday, June 21 from noon to 1pm, beginning at 2nd Avenue North downtown. In Missoula, the Pride Parade kicks off at 3rd and Higgins Saturday at noon.

Festivals are also scheduled further out in June and July in Anaconda, Butte and Libby. The statewide Montana Pride parade is August 2 in Helena.

