© 2026 Yellowstone Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Public health opens new clinic for the homeless in Billings

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kayla Desroches
Published February 20, 2026 at 5:23 PM MST
Giblert with RiverStone Health stands in front in one of the new clinic exams rooms at Montana Rescue Mission.
Kayla Desroches
/
Yellowstone Public Radio
Giblert with RiverStone Health stands in front in one of the new clinic exams rooms at Montana Rescue Mission.

The Yellowstone County regional public health clinic cut the ribbon Friday at the Montana Rescue Mission.

The Healthcare for the Homeless program through RiverStone Health offers both primary care and mental health care to people experiencing housing instability.

Community Partnerships Program Manager Nicole Gilbert said RiverStone is able to offer free services to those in need through a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services grant.

“It’s called healthcare for the homeless insurance,” said Gilbert “And it allows us to offer all of our services that are within RiverStone, not just here at Healthcare for the Homeless, for free. And then, once someone is housed, they can keep it for another year.”

Gilbert said these clinic services previously operated out of multiple locations, and the new Montana Rescue Mission clinic expands resources at one convenient site.

“They do have their night shelter, and they have apartments, and they’re also offering us more services that we can refer to,” said Gilbert.

The clinic is open to the wider community. Hours vary day to day, but it’s open generally Monday through Friday, 7am through 4pm.
Tags
Community YPR NewsRiverstone HealthMontana homelessresources for homelessMontana Rescue MissionYellowstone County
Kayla Desroches
Kayla writes about energy policy, the oil and gas industry and new electricity developments.
See stories by Kayla Desroches
Related Content