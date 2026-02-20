Public health opens new clinic for the homeless in Billings

The Yellowstone County regional public health clinic cut the ribbon Friday at the Montana Rescue Mission.

The Healthcare for the Homeless program through RiverStone Health offers both primary care and mental health care to people experiencing housing instability.

Community Partnerships Program Manager Nicole Gilbert said RiverStone is able to offer free services to those in need through a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services grant.

“It’s called healthcare for the homeless insurance,” said Gilbert “And it allows us to offer all of our services that are within RiverStone, not just here at Healthcare for the Homeless, for free. And then, once someone is housed, they can keep it for another year.”

Gilbert said these clinic services previously operated out of multiple locations, and the new Montana Rescue Mission clinic expands resources at one convenient site.

“They do have their night shelter, and they have apartments, and they’re also offering us more services that we can refer to,” said Gilbert.

The clinic is open to the wider community. Hours vary day to day, but it’s open generally Monday through Friday, 7am through 4pm.