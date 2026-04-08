Symposium tells the story of the Crow Tribe and the Little Big Horn Battle

A free, multiday Tribal college symposium this week will tell the story of the Crow Tribe and the 1876 Battle of the Little Bighorn.

Little Big Horn College in Crow Agency is holding a series of lectures this week about the battle, which was part of the larger face-off between U.S. forces and Tribes.

Six Crow scouts joined forces with the U.S. military in the fray. Little Bighorn College Library Director Tim Bernardis says the U.S. military and Crow Tribe shared common rivals. The Crow had spent decades trying to guard their territory from neighboring Tribes pushing them West.

“They were fighting for their land, their home, their homes, their families, and the Sioux and Cheyenne had basically driven the Crows out of Crow Country,” said Bernardis.

Seminars Thursday and Friday will go into more depth about Crow history and Tribal perspectives.

The lectures continue both days and will include a panel with descendants of the six Crow scouts and their interpreter. On Saturday, a limited number of seats are available for a tour of the Little Bighorn Battlefield.

You can check out the symposium website for more information and to register. Lectures are free of charge and food will be provided.

If you're unable to attend in person, the events will also be streamed and available on the Little Big Horn Library Facebook page.

For more information or to get a link to the virtual sessions over Zoom, contact library and symposium director Tim Bernardis at tim@lbhc.edu or (406) 638-3113.