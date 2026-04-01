Yellowstone County to ask voters to fund jail expansion

Yellowstone County commissioners voted unanimously at its meeting Tuesday to add a public safety mill levy and bond to the ballot this fall. The sheriff’s department has long said overcrowding is an issue at the jail, which according to the county is overcapacity by 125 percent on a regular basis.

City and county leadership voiced their support, including Dan Brooks with the Billings Chamber of Commerce.

“We’ve heard quite frequently from members, from our businesses, the need for this within the community," Brooks said. "We championed the 2021 public safety mill levy effort and had heard at that time from many citizens and our businesses that we would love to entertain this question about putting more police on the streets, but what are we going to do about the jail? So, it is time.”

The $175 million bond would add at least 320 beds for a total of nearly 1,000 beds, with the potential of up to 1,500 beds overall. The $20 million operating levy to support it would staff the added space, and fund the Yellowstone County sheriff and attorney’s offices.

For a home valued at $300,000, the levy and bond combined would add over $170 to average yearly costs. The general election is Nov. 3.

