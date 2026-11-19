The Billings Public School Board voted unanimously this week to sue the companies that run social media sites like Instagram and TikTok.

Billings schools would be among hundreds to join the lawsuit.

School administrator Gordon Klasna told school board members Monday night that the impact of social media on students’ physical and mental wellbeing adds to the demand on school resources.

“Our district is probably one of the main providers of mental health services for our students, and with that, we are forced to divert some of our scarce taxpayer funding away from core academics,” said Klasna. “An so, part of this settlement would help us maybe cover some of those costs of the mental health specialists that we have right now."

This is part of a string of lawsuits against social media giants that encourage users to spend more time on apps in order to build ad revenue and profits.

Earlier this year, the state announced it could receive up to $127 million dollars from a settlement with Meta for its impact on minors who use Facebook and Instagram.

Klasna told the school board Monday that they’re seeking financial recovery for the impact to school resources, and the cost of attorneys fees would be covered in the settlement.

