Bat biologists seek citizen scientists

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks researchers are trying to better understand the spread of white-nose syndrome , a fatal fungal disease driving declines of bat species across North America.

FWP Biologist Amanda Hall in Miles City says bats can be pretty hard to keep tabs on in a state as large and rural as Montana.

“We know they have to exist because there’s bats here, but just identifying them and finding them has been such a challenge for us, and that makes it an even greater challenge for us to monitor how the populations are being impacted by white nose syndrome,” said Hall.

Out of 15 bat species in Montana, she says researchers know seven are susceptible to white-nose syndrome and four are potentially carriers, and they need more data about the others.

FWP’s monitoring project targets Region 7, which represents the southeastern part of the state from Treasure, Rosebud and Garfield counties to the border of the Dakotas.

FWP is asking landowners there to reach out if they notice bats nesting in structures on their property, like barns or sheds. Landowners who do identify bats can get involved in regular monitoring as citizen scientists with training from FWP or flag them for staff, who will come by to survey the sites up to three times between June 1 and July 15, starting this year.